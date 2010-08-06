Goleta Extends Filing Deadline for Council Election

The City of Goleta has notified the Santa Barbara County Elections Office of the need to extend the filing deadline for the Goleta City Council election.

The new deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The need for extension occurs when one or more incumbents do not file nomination papers. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Councilmen Michael Bennett and Roger Aceves had filed papers and are qualified as candidates for the Nov. 2 election. Mayor Eric Onnen did not file nomination papers.

A third candidate, Reyne Stapelmann, has filed papers and is a qualified candidate for this election. Paula Perrotte filed a Candidate Intention Statement, but as of Friday’s deadline had not filed the remaining documents necessary for nomination. She and any other interested candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 11 to file.

All potential candidates must be issued nomination papers by the city clerk. For more information about the election process, call the Clerk’s Office at 805.961.7505.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.