SCEEP Gets Energized for Home and Garden Expo

Visit its booth Aug. 13-15 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds for free CFL bulbs and energy-saving tips

By Candice Tang | August 6, 2010 | 2:18 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is participating in this fall’s Home and Garden Expo, Aug. 13-15 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will be giving away free Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) bulbs and sharing energy-efficiency tips with event attendees at Booth No. 42. Festival participants can also sign up to receive a free Energy Efficiency kit.

The expo will focus on rebuilding after a natural disaster, home safety, health and the environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about local recycling, alternative energy choices such as solar, and many sustainable home products and services.

The first step before making an energy-efficient upgrade, such as adding solar panels to a home or office, is to ensure that the building is using as little energy as possible. To drive this point home, expo attendees can compare how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs vs. energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a human-powered hand-crank generator. SCEEP will also be giving away free CFLs and information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses at the festival.

“The Home & Garden Expo is a great place for conscientious consumers to take part in and learn more about energy-efficient technologies for their home and garden needs,” SCEEP spokesman Jim Dewey said. “SCEEP’s messages of energy efficiency leading to cost savings and environmental protection are once again a great fit for this event.”

As in previous years, the expo itself is “going green” with a goal of creating zero waste. Environmental consultants will be on site to manage and dispose of garbage and other materials. Waste will be sorted into recycling and compost bins, with less than 20 percent going into the landfill-bound trash containers.

The Home & Garden Expo will run from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Admission is $6; children age 12 or younger are free. Free admission will be provided to all victims of the Tea and Jesusita fires. Free parking will be available, and each attendee will receive a free reusable tote bag.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Community Environmental Council.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

