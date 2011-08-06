Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP Offers ‘Comprehensive Mobile Home’ Program for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Free energy-efficiency upgrades offered to mobile- and manufactured-home residents starting Aug. 15

By Marjorie Wass for SCEEP | August 6, 2011 | 11:57 p.m.

A leader in the continuing effort to make Santa Barbara County’s South Coast as energy-efficient as possible, the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) will sponsor the Comprehensive Mobile Home Program on Aug. 15.

The Comprehensive Mobile Home Program is administered by Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission through a contract awarded to Synergy Companies, an energy management vendor, to help utility customers achieve their energy-savings goals.

This unique program not only provides recommendations that can help customers save energy and money, it also offers free energy-efficient equipment and free installation. Some of the free items for which eligible customers may qualify include interior and exterior compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), low-flow shower heads, faucet aerators, refrigerator replacement, carbon monoxide testing and much more! Synergy Companies also helps mobile home owners identify and reduce heat and air leaks in the building envelope with proper sealing and insulation.

Synergy Companies will also provide information to income-qualified mobile home owners about income-assistance programs offered by the utilities. Through these special programs, income-qualified households may be eligible to receive a reduction of up to 20% on their gas and electric bills.

All products and services are offered at no cost to the customer with funding provided by California utility ratepayers. This program is available on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying customers until allocated funds are depleted, and the program may be modified or terminated without notice. Customer eligibility is based upon prior participation records, and some programs require income screening, proof of home ownership documentation, and climate zone restrictions. Participants must live in southern Santa Barbara County and be customers of Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Co. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Click here to sign up for the Comprehensive Mobile Home Program, or call 1.888.988.9829.

Click here for more information about the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, or call 805.963.0583 x109.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP).

