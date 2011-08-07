Gerald Carpenter: Thousand Oaks Philharmonic Provides a Stage for Young Soloists

The Thousand Oaks Philharmonic will present a concert, called “Opus 31,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Janet and Ray Scherr Forum Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

The Philharmonic is an ad-hoc ensemble, founded in December 2000, for the purpose of providing, according to its mission statement, “exceptional music students ... an opportunity to be featured as soloists with a professional orchestra in front of a live audience. When formed by Edward Francis, the Thousand Oaks Philharmonic was an idea that would bring musical opportunities to young artists as well as other members of local communities.”

At present, the orchestra is performing three concerts per year: Sunday’s concert is the 31st since the ensemble’s founding, hence the “Opus 31” title.

Sunday’s concert will feature violinists Steffan Kim, Jaimee Cao and Abigail Tsai, soloing in movements of concerti by, respectively, Felix Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Mozart and Giovanni Battista Viotti; pianists Victoria Wang, Louis Lee and Vivian Rotenstein playing concerto movements by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Frédéric Chopin; plus bassoonist Maegen Richards will take the solo role in the first movement of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Concerto in F-Major.”

All tickets to “Opus 31” are $29, and can be obtained at The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office: 805.449.2787.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .