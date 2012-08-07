AmeriFlex Introduces Workshops to Educate Baby Boomers on Medicare

'Managing Health-Care Expenses in Retirement' the focus of a series beginning in October

AmeriFlex® Financial Services will be holding educational workshops titled “Managing Health-Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care” at their offices beginning in October.

Fifty-seven percent of baby boomers said they had a “poor understanding” (31 percent) or know “almost nothing” (26 percent) about Medicare, according to a recent survey by Bankers Trust. Three-quarters of boomers (72 percent) did not know that most Americans on Medicare pay premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. One in seven thought Medicare was free. Only 14 percent knew that Medicare does not cover long-term care.

A health-care crisis is looming in this country, and it is essential for baby boomers to understand what they need to do to prepare for it financially.

This educational workshop will cover the following:

» How Medicare enrollment periods work — and what you need to do to avoid late-enrollment penalties

» How much you can expect to pay in health-care costs after going onto Medicare

» How Medicare works with private insurance to provide comprehensive coverage

» Why most people pay too much for private insurance and how you can avoid excess costs

» Why you must plan for higher health-care costs in retirement — including the possibility of needing long-term care

This workshop is purely educational. No specific insurance or investment products will be discussed.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. For more information, contact Bibi Taylor at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.0758 x119, or click here.

Financial advisors and registered representatives associated with AmeriFlex® Financial Services offer securities and advisory services through SagePoint Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through AmeriFlex® Financial Services, which is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial, Inc or registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor.