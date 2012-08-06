Concerned Citizens for Safe Passage to Lead Tour of Mission Grounds

COAST will host a Wednesday Walking Tour led by Concerned Citizens for Safe Passage from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
The group will meet at the corner of Laguna Street and Plaza Rubio — under the pepper tree at the southeast corner of the rose garden.
The walk will be led by Tom Jacobs and Don Olson representing the Concerned Citizens for Safe Passage. The walk is meant to raise awareness to make the area near the Mission safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, while also providing an informative and enjoyable walking tour.
The Safe Passage Corridor walk will traverse an intensively historical area of Santa Barbara — the Mission grounds. The area is comprised by a wealth of cultural resources, so this is sure to be a great walk.
For more information, email [email protected].
— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.