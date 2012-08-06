Concerned Citizens for Safe Passage to Lead Tour of Mission Grounds

The Safe Passage Corridor walk will traverse an intensively historical area of Santa Barbara — the Mission grounds. The area is comprised by a wealth of cultural resources, so this is sure to be a great walk.

The walk will be led by Tom Jacobs and Don Olson representing the Concerned Citizens for Safe Passage. The walk is meant to raise awareness to make the area near the Mission safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, while also providing an informative and enjoyable walking tour.

The group will meet at the corner of Laguna Street and Plaza Rubio — under the pepper tree at the southeast corner of the rose garden.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >