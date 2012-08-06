Tickets Go on Sale Saturday for Jane’s Addiction Bowl Concert

Jane’s Addiction will play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, with special guests The Airborne Toxic Event and thenewno2 to open the show. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Legendary alternative rock pioneers Jane’s Addiction have added several West Coast dates to their current Theatre of the Escapists Tour. The tour will wrap with six shows in California, including a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Following a massive Lollapalooza after-show for 4,000 of the band’s friends and fans last weekend that included a free livestream featuring the debut of a new 360-degree camera, critics continued their praise for Jane’s Addiction’s live prowess.

Billboard.com stated: “Jane’s didn’t appear anywhere on the official Lollapalooza lineup, but the 75-minute set they delivered for the thousands packed into the Aragon would have fit right in on one of the festival’s main stages.” It went on to say that “the sheer power of the music — and the well-chosen set list — was what kept the crowd engaged all night.” That evening included immersive theater actors performing throughout the venue all night, bringing the Lollapalooza after-party to an entirely new level.

The Airborne Toxic Event is an American indie rock band from Los Feliz. It consists of Mikel Jollett (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Steven Chen (guitar, keyboards), Noah Harmon (electric bass, upright bass, backing vocals), Daren Taylor (drums) and Anna Bulbrook (viola, keyboards, tambourine, backing vocals). The band released its debut self-titled album in 2008 and released its follow-up album, All at Once, on April 26, 2011.

Rolling Stone named thenewno2 one of its 10 must-see acts at Lollapalooza. The band recently released its second album, thefearofmissingout. This alternative rock band from London, originally composed of Dhani Harrison, son of the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, and Oliver Hecks, now consists of Harrison, Hecks, Jonathan Sadoff, Jeremy Faccone, Nick Fyffe and Frank Zummo.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jane’s Addiction at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 21, with special guests The Airborne Toxic Event and thenewno2. Tickets range from $35 to $53, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.