Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:19 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Tickets Go on Sale Saturday for Jane’s Addiction Bowl Concert

Oct. 21 show in Santa Barbara will also feature The Airborne Toxic Event and thenewno2

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | August 6, 2012 | 5:57 p.m.

Jane’s Addiction will play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, with special guests The Airborne Toxic Event and thenewno2 to open the show. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Legendary alternative rock pioneers Jane’s Addiction have added several West Coast dates to their current Theatre of the Escapists Tour. The tour will wrap with six shows in California, including a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Following a massive Lollapalooza after-show for 4,000 of the band’s friends and fans last weekend that included a free livestream featuring the debut of a new 360-degree camera, critics continued their praise for Jane’s Addiction’s live prowess.

Billboard.com stated: “Jane’s didn’t appear anywhere on the official Lollapalooza lineup, but the 75-minute set they delivered for the thousands packed into the Aragon would have fit right in on one of the festival’s main stages.” It went on to say that “the sheer power of the music — and the well-chosen set list — was what kept the crowd engaged all night.” That evening included immersive theater actors performing throughout the venue all night, bringing the Lollapalooza after-party to an entirely new level.

The Airborne Toxic Event is an American indie rock band from Los Feliz. It consists of Mikel Jollett (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Steven Chen (guitar, keyboards), Noah Harmon (electric bass, upright bass, backing vocals), Daren Taylor (drums) and Anna Bulbrook (viola, keyboards, tambourine, backing vocals). The band released its debut self-titled album in 2008 and released its follow-up album, All at Once, on April 26, 2011.

Rolling Stone named thenewno2 one of its 10 must-see acts at Lollapalooza. The band recently released its second album, thefearofmissingout. This alternative rock band from London, originally composed of Dhani Harrison, son of the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, and Oliver Hecks, now consists of Harrison, Hecks, Jonathan Sadoff, Jeremy Faccone, Nick Fyffe and Frank Zummo.

Don’t miss your chance to see Jane’s Addiction at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 21, with special guests The Airborne Toxic Event and thenewno2. Tickets range from $35 to $53, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 