Lompoc Police Revved Up for Car Show to Benefit Special Olympics

The 11th Annual Lompoc Police Department Car Show for Special Olympics is right around the corner. This year’s show will be held Saturday at Ryon Park, and don’t forget the cruise night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The cost of the cruise is a $10 donation to Special Olympics, and the entry fee for the show is $30.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m., and we hope to have everyone in place by 9 a.m. to begin judging. Judging will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

But that is only the beginning. There is fun stuff going on all day. There will be complementary coffee and donuts at the bandstand in the morning. Each car show entrant will receive a hot wheels car in their goodie bag, and there will be elimination hot wheel racing in the morning hours. We are having the Poker Run again this year. Each car show entrant will receive coupons for a poker run within the park.

Around 11 a.m., the best rock-and-roll band in the country, Unfinished Business, will be on hand to fill the park with golden oldies. This will be followed by a barbecue dinner hosted by the Lompoc Elks. Extra tickets for the barbecue will cost $8.

Let’s not forget the kids and future hot rodders. The show also includes free Make and Take Models, The Home Depot Kid’s Club, a Coloring Contest, Pedal Car Races, Concessions and more. Don’t forget to stop by the Special Olympics booth and meet some of our local athletes.

To top it off, we offer one of the largest car show related raffles in the area. Win a 350 motor from Sunset Auto Center, a huge tool chest from Perry’s Auto Parts (Car Quest), an air compressor from Home Depot, an iPad III from the Lompoc Police Officers’ Association, a mountain bike from Bicycles Unlimited, tools, pedal cars and more. We also provide a great silent auction booth where you can find those unique gifts for your family. The award program will start around 2 p.m.

All of this is provided by volunteers from the Lompoc Police Department, Foursquare Church, Lompoc Elks and the City of Lompoc. Last year we raised $20,000 and every penny went to Northern Santa Barbara County Special Olympics. The car show has raised more than $240,000 for Special Olympics to date.

Click here for more information, or contact Harry Heidt at 805.875.8108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .