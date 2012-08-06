Santa Barbara to Begin Public Review of Proposed Zoning, General Plan Map Changes

An open house will be held Aug. 15 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library

The City of Santa Barbara Planning Division will host an open house Aug. 15 to begin public review of proposed zoning classification or General Plan designation changes to carry out the recently adopted General Plan.

The open house will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

“The General Plan policies and land use designations that the council adopted in 2011 set the vision for future development of the city. The zoning classification changes are the next step to assure that development standards are consistent with that vision,” principal planner John Ledbetter said. “We want zoning designations on properties throughout the city that are consistent with the General Plan. I hope affected property owners will take the time to review these draft changes to their property and share their thoughts with us as this affects how properties can develop in the future.”

Affected property owners will receive a mailed notice about this open house. Information regarding what the zone or General Plan changes mean to their particular parcel will be available online by clicking here and at the Planning Division at 630 Garden St. They can also view the changes and obtain information at the open house.

Subsequent to the open house, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to take public input and formalize its recommendations on the zoning and General Plan amendments to the City Council.

Planning Commission hearings will be held sometime in the fall of this year with City Council review and adoption early next year.

— John Ledbetter is a principal planner for the City of Santa Barbara Planning Division.