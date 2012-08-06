Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:15 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Firefighters Conducting Structure Training All Week on State Street

Crews are using a vacant building to simulate a fire involving a trapped victim and to perform rooftop ventilation exercises

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 6, 2012 | 7:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is conducting structure fire training this week at a vacant commercial building at 1722 State St.

Capt. Chris Mailes said the training began Monday morning and is expected to continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

He said fire crews are simulating an interior structure fire involving a trapped victim, as well as rooftop ventilation exercises.

“This valuable training assists firefighters with keeping current on numerous skills and tactics while exposing them to an unknown area with fire-like conditions,” Mailes said.

The building is scheduled for later demolition, according to Mailes.

