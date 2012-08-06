Special Olympics Santa Barbara Gearing Up for Fall Car Show

The Special Olympics in Santa Barbara will be hosting its Fall Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.
The car show will be held along Coast Village Road in Montecito and will feature distinguished cars from the Montecito and Santa Barbara area.
All proceeds from the Car Show will benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara sports training and competition programs, which allow more than 400 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities in the Santa Barbara area experience the joy and life-changing power of sports.
For more information, click here or contact Sara Spataro at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.885.1516.
— Michelle Duke is a communications/administration intern for Special Olympics Southern California.