Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Laura Hout: I Live in a Garage

While our columnist "keeps the heat on" the housing debate, the phrase had an entirely different meaning a few years ago.

By Laura Hout | August 6, 2008 | 12:00 a.m.

[Editor’s note: The following column from Laura Hout originally was published in the South Coast Beacon (R.I.P.) on Nov. 14, 2002. Now a homeowner again, she’s come a long way since those “substandard” days. Apparently, the same can’t be said of the circumstances of her available choices at the time.]

Last spring I lived in a garage. My bio might have read: Native daughter returns to Santa Barbara … finds rents have gone through the roof … a struggling writer — eeh-gads — her income doesn’t stack up against market rent. After a month of looking, she settled on a rustic “studio,” aka a converted garage. A writer with a dog can only afford so much …

Article Image
Laura Hout
Where I live is against the law. I’m not sure I could get arrested for living here, but I’m quite sure my landlord could be cited and shut down. There are more code and permit violations in this place than I can even imagine. Never mind the spiders that inhabit the cracks. My mother asked me if I had a smoke detector in my unit. I said, yes, my dog.

My garage’s “kitchen” was added on by enclosing a porch. There’s no sink or running water; for that I have to schlep to the bathroom. The floor is strictly slab, the room temperature “about 10 degrees less than the main room” per the landlord. Which puts it at about 50 degrees on these cold mornings. I remember seeing hobos when I was a kid; I feel like a hobo around the campfire when I turn on the gas stove for heat. If I use the microwave and toaster at the same time — pfft! — the circuits short. This means I have to flip the circuit breakers every morning because I’m still in the process of figuring out which combination of appliances (coffee maker, microwave, toaster, range …) blows the load.

The first morning this happened I flipped all the breakers on both panels, not knowing which one was for my unit. When the guys in the front house appeared in towels and pajamas, I knew I’d gotten their circuits, too. They insisted the left panel was mine but the next morning, when a microwave-coffee maker combination zapped the fuses, I used my survival instincts (what do college boys know anyway?). I figured out the right panel is mine. No one in a bathrobe appeared and I sighed with relief. Since this will be a daily event, it’s nice to know I can short my circuits without inconveniencing the cute guys in the front house. (The towel thing wasn’t bad, though. A divorcée in her 40s has to have some thrills.)

Staying warm is harder than I expected. During gusty March winds it became obvious my garage is far from airtight. When the curtains are blowing around inside your house, you know it’s cold. I never thought about insulation or drafts because I’d come to look at the “studio” during the day. It was nice and cozy then, with solar radiation pouring through the homemade skylights. But once the sun goes down, there’s absolutely nothing between my walls and the great outdoors. I’m getting tougher by the night. In fact, I’m getting downright gnarly. Those hobos don’t have nothin’ on me.

Which brings me to the bathroom. Another illegal addition, it’s across an open breezeway from the kitchen and you can forget about heat. It’s the next best thing to an outhouse and it’s seriously butt cold. My girlfriend, who once lived a rustic life — in her 20s, she points out — asked if I’d resorted to a chamber pot. I never really thought about what a chamber pot is, but I’m getting the idea. It’s a tempting thought considering I have to padlock the kitchen door that opens to the breezeway that connects to the “bath.” So not only am I freezing in the wee hours, I’m fumbling with padlocks just to pee!

Article Image
Sure, canine companions like Max make life much more pleasurable, but just try finding a rental that allows them to live with you. (Hout family photo)
I pay $900 a month to live here. I just moved back from Los Angeles County, where my mortgage payments, including homeowners’ dues, were $1,150 a month. I owned a three-bedroom condo; I was building equity. My sink was actually in my kitchen and I could pee in the middle of the night without whooping and yelling. I wonder what I’m doing here sometimes, but this is my hometown. I have family, friends, lifelong connections here. I’m a native. I won’t be driven out.

The problem is I’m not rich. Hey, I’m not into carping. But it’s time to start some serious discussion about affordable housing for people like me. You know, teachers, writers, artists, nurses, police officers, firefighters, musicians, medical assistants, repairmen, grocery clerks. All those folks who fix your cars, teach your kids, take your pulse, fight your fires and act in your plays. We don’t demand mansions in the hills; we don’t expect beachfront bungalows. We just need someplace legal and warm. I’m not the only person living in a garage in this town. And my landlord’s not a bad guy, he’s just meeting a need.

I figure these must be my salad days and when my novel is published I’ll look back on all this and laugh. But my good fortune won’t solve the housing problem for the rest of the riff-raff. The last I heard those riff-raff were our 9/11 heroes. Let’s get real about housing in this town. We need these people, we need riff-raff like me.

Until then, I’m huddling by the heater and hoping I won’t have to pee later tonight.

Laura Hout is a freelance writer and Realtor affiliated with Prudential California Realty.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 