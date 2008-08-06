Laura Hout: I Live in a Garage

While our columnist "keeps the heat on" the housing debate, the phrase had an entirely different meaning a few years ago.

[Editor’s note: The following column from Laura Hout originally was published in the South Coast Beacon (R.I.P.) on Nov. 14, 2002. Now a homeowner again, she’s come a long way since those “substandard” days. Apparently, the same can’t be said of the circumstances of her available choices at the time.]

Last spring I lived in a garage. My bio might have read: Native daughter returns to Santa Barbara … finds rents have gone through the roof … a struggling writer — eeh-gads — her income doesn’t stack up against market rent. After a month of looking, she settled on a rustic “studio,” aka a converted garage. A writer with a dog can only afford so much …

Where I live is against the law. I’m not sure I could get arrested for living here, but I’m quite sure my landlord could be cited and shut down. There are more code and permit violations in this place than I can even imagine. Never mind the spiders that inhabit the cracks. My mother asked me if I had a smoke detector in my unit. I said, yes, my dog.

My garage’s “kitchen” was added on by enclosing a porch. There’s no sink or running water; for that I have to schlep to the bathroom. The floor is strictly slab, the room temperature “about 10 degrees less than the main room” per the landlord. Which puts it at about 50 degrees on these cold mornings. I remember seeing hobos when I was a kid; I feel like a hobo around the campfire when I turn on the gas stove for heat. If I use the microwave and toaster at the same time — pfft! — the circuits short. This means I have to flip the circuit breakers every morning because I’m still in the process of figuring out which combination of appliances (coffee maker, microwave, toaster, range …) blows the load.

The first morning this happened I flipped all the breakers on both panels, not knowing which one was for my unit. When the guys in the front house appeared in towels and pajamas, I knew I’d gotten their circuits, too. They insisted the left panel was mine but the next morning, when a microwave-coffee maker combination zapped the fuses, I used my survival instincts (what do college boys know anyway?). I figured out the right panel is mine. No one in a bathrobe appeared and I sighed with relief. Since this will be a daily event, it’s nice to know I can short my circuits without inconveniencing the cute guys in the front house. (The towel thing wasn’t bad, though. A divorcée in her 40s has to have some thrills.)

Staying warm is harder than I expected. During gusty March winds it became obvious my garage is far from airtight. When the curtains are blowing around inside your house, you know it’s cold. I never thought about insulation or drafts because I’d come to look at the “studio” during the day. It was nice and cozy then, with solar radiation pouring through the homemade skylights. But once the sun goes down, there’s absolutely nothing between my walls and the great outdoors. I’m getting tougher by the night. In fact, I’m getting downright gnarly. Those hobos don’t have nothin’ on me.

Which brings me to the bathroom. Another illegal addition, it’s across an open breezeway from the kitchen and you can forget about heat. It’s the next best thing to an outhouse and it’s seriously butt cold. My girlfriend, who once lived a rustic life — in her 20s, she points out — asked if I’d resorted to a chamber pot. I never really thought about what a chamber pot is, but I’m getting the idea. It’s a tempting thought considering I have to padlock the kitchen door that opens to the breezeway that connects to the “bath.” So not only am I freezing in the wee hours, I’m fumbling with padlocks just to pee!

I pay $900 a month to live here. I just moved back from Los Angeles County, where my mortgage payments, including homeowners’ dues, were $1,150 a month. I owned a three-bedroom condo; I was building equity. My sink was actually in my kitchen and I could pee in the middle of the night without whooping and yelling. I wonder what I’m doing here sometimes, but this is my hometown. I have family, friends, lifelong connections here. I’m a native. I won’t be driven out.

The problem is I’m not rich. Hey, I’m not into carping. But it’s time to start some serious discussion about affordable housing for people like me. You know, teachers, writers, artists, nurses, police officers, firefighters, musicians, medical assistants, repairmen, grocery clerks. All those folks who fix your cars, teach your kids, take your pulse, fight your fires and act in your plays. We don’t demand mansions in the hills; we don’t expect beachfront bungalows. We just need someplace legal and warm. I’m not the only person living in a garage in this town. And my landlord’s not a bad guy, he’s just meeting a need.

I figure these must be my salad days and when my novel is published I’ll look back on all this and laugh. But my good fortune won’t solve the housing problem for the rest of the riff-raff. The last I heard those riff-raff were our 9/11 heroes. Let’s get real about housing in this town. We need these people, we need riff-raff like me.

Until then, I’m huddling by the heater and hoping I won’t have to pee later tonight.

Laura Hout is a freelance writer and Realtor affiliated with Prudential California Realty.