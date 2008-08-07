Foresters Win First Game of NBC World Series

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Wichita Wild Wings 20-2 in seven innings on Wednesday at Lawrence ‘Hap’ Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kan., in their first game of the NBC World Series.

The Foresters were scheduled to play the Fort Lauderdale Superstars up until Wednesday, when it was learned they were not going to show up. The Wild Wings replaced them in the tournament.

The Foresters play the Plaza Tire Capahas on Friday. The time has not been announced.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.



SB Foresters 20 (34-16) Wichita Wild Wings 2

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 5 3 4 3 Lippolt cf….............. 2 0 0 0

McMurray, Casey ph/rf….. 1 0 0 0 Carney ss…............... 3 0 1 2

Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 6 2 2 1 Patton 3b…............... 2 0 0 0

Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 3 2 1 Williams 1b…............. 3 0 0 0

Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 5 2 3 4 Shirk dh…................ 3 0 0 0

Medchill, Neil lf…....... 5 2 2 2 Boushka c…............... 3 0 0 0

Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 2 2 1 Hodges lf…............... 2 0 1 0

Rupp, Cameron c…......... 2 1 0 0 Kessler 2b….............. 3 1 0 0

Engrav, Ryan c…......... 2 2 1 3 Carlsen rf….............. 3 1 0 0

Castro, Erik dh…......... 2 0 1 3 Iseman p…................ 0 0 0 0

Keyes, Kevin dh…........ 3 1 2 0 Roman p…................ 0 0 0 0

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 2 1 1 Rehwinkle p…............ 0 0 0 0

Hurr, Michael ph…....... 0 0 0 0 Weaver p…............... 0 0 0 0

Siddons, Joe 2b…........ 0 0 0 0

Andrew, Carson p…........ 0 0 0 0

Ford, Mike p…........... 0 0 0 0

Mattox, Tyler p…........ 0 0 0 0

Hutchison p…............ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 42 20 20 19 Totals….................. 24 2 2 2

Score by Innings R H E

————————————————————-

SB Foresters…..... 540 101 9 - 20 20 2

Wichita Wild Wings.. 000 020 0 - 2 2 6

————————————————————-

E - Goetz; Mattox; Carney 2; Patton 2; Kessler; Iseman. DP - Foresters 1; Wild Wings

1. LOB - Foresters 6; Wild Wings 4. 2B - Mozingo; Goetz 2; Oliver 2; Nicol; Castro.

3B - Miller; Medchill. HR - Mozingo; Engrav. HBP - Rupp; Hurr; Lippolt. SB -

Mozingo.

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Andrew, Carson ............ 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 8 8 1 3

Ford, Mike W,1-2…....... 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 1

Mattox, Tyler ............. 1.0 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 5 7 0 1

Hutchison ................. 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 6 2 3

Wichita Wild Wings IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Iseman L…............... 4.0 11 10 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 24 5 5

Roman ..................... 2.0 5 5 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 13 13 3 3

Rehwinkle ................. 0.1 4 5 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 7 0 0

Weaver .................... 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 2 0

WP - Rehwinkle. HBP - by Iseman (Rupp); by Mattox (Lippolt); by Weaver (Hurr). BK -

Roman.

Strikeouts - Medchill; Lippolt; Carney 2; Patton 2; Williams; Boushka; Hodges;

Carlsen. Walks - Miller 2; Nicol; Patton; Hodges.

Roman faced 4 batters in the 7th.

Game: 080608

Play-by-Play

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf

Medchill; 8/ss Nicol; 40/c Rupp; 4/dh Castro; 6/2b Cook, S.; 36/p Andrew;

Wichita Wild Wings starters: 0/cf Lippolt; 0/ss Carney; 0/3b Patton; 0/1b Williams;

0/dh Shirk; 0/c Boushka; 0/lf Hodges; 0/2b Kessler; 0/rf Carlsen; 0/p Iseman;

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled. Goetz grounded out to 2b. Mozingo stole

second. Miller tripled, RBI; Mozingo scored. Oliver singled, RBI; Miller scored.

Medchill reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second 2b to ss. Nicol

singled, advanced to second on an error by 3b; Medchill advanced to third. Rupp hit

by pitch. Castro doubled, out at second rf to ss, 3 RBI; Rupp scored; Nicol scored;

Medchill scored. 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 1st - Lippolt grounded out to ss. Carney struck out

swinging. Patton struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Cook, S. reached on an error by 3b. Mozingo homered, 2

RBI; Cook, S. scored, unearned. Goetz lined out to lf. Miller singled. Oliver

reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on an error by ss; Miller out at

second 2b to ss. Medchill tripled, RBI; Oliver scored on the error, unearned. Nicol

doubled, RBI; Medchill scored, unearned. Rupp lined out to 3b. 4 runs, 4 hits, 2

errors, 1 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 2nd - Williams grounded out to 3b. Shirk grounded out to

2b. Boushka reached on an error by 3b. Hodges singled; Boushka advanced to second.

Kessler popped up to 3b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Castro lined out to 1b. Cook, S. popped up to 2b. Mozingo

doubled. Goetz flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 3rd - Ford to p for Andrew. Carlsen struck out swinging.

Lippolt struck out swinging. Carney struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,

0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Miller walked. Miller advanced to third on an error by p,

failed pickoff attempt. Oliver grounded out to 3b. Medchill singled, RBI; Miller

scored. Nicol grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Medchill out on the play.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 4th - Patton walked. Williams struck out swinging. Shirk

grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b; Patton out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Roman to p for Iseman. Rupp popped up to 1b. Keyes to dh

for Castro. Keyes lined out to 1b. Cook, S. reached on an error by 2b, advanced to

second on the error. Mozingo grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1

error, 1 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 5th - Mattox to p for Ford. Boushka struck out. Hodges

walked. Kessler reached on an error by p; Hodges advanced to second, advanced to

third on the error. Carlsen reached on a fielder’s choice; Kessler advanced to

second; Hodges out at home ss to c. Lippolt hit by pitch; Carlsen advanced to

second; Kessler advanced to third. Carney singled, 2 RBI; Lippolt advanced to

second; Carlsen scored; Kessler scored, unearned. Patton struck out swinging. 2

runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Goetz doubled. Miller grounded out to 2b; Goetz advanced

to third. Oliver doubled, RBI; Goetz scored. Medchill popped up to ss. Nicol

grounded out to ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 6th - Hutchison to p for Mattox. Williams popped up to ss.

Shirk grounded out to 2b. Boushka grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0

LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Engrav to c for Rupp. Engrav reached on an error by ss.

Keyes singled, advanced to second on the throw; Engrav advanced to third. Cook, S.

singled, RBI; Engrav scored, unearned. Cook, S. advanced to second on a balk; Keyes

advanced to third. Mozingo singled, RBI; Cook, S. advanced to third; Keyes scored.

Rehwinkle to p for Iseman. Goetz doubled, RBI; Mozingo advanced to third; Cook, S.

scored. Miller walked. Oliver doubled, 2 RBI; Miller advanced to third; Goetz

scored; Mozingo scored. Medchill struck out swinging. Oliver advanced to third on a

wild pitch; Miller scored. Nicol walked. Engrav homered, 3 RBI; Nicol scored; Oliver

scored. Keyes singled. Weaver to p for Rehwinkle. Hurr pinch hit for Cook, S.. Hurr

hit by pitch; Keyes advanced to second. McMurray pinch hit for Mozingo. McMurray

popped up to lf. Goetz lined out to rf. 9 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Wichita Wild Wings 7th - McMurray to rf. Siddons to 2b for Hurr. Hodges

struck out swinging. Kessler lined out to 3b. Carlsen out at first ss to 2b. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

