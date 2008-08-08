Goleta Company’s Technology to Help With Mission to Mars

Pacific Design Technologies' integrated pump assembly will be the first active cooling system to be used on the surface of the Red Planet.

Pacific Design Technologies Inc. of Goleta rolled out its newest product Thursday, a small piece of technology with an enormous job.

The Rover Integrated Pump Assembly, or RIPA as it’s known to its designers, is the machinery that will be responsible for maintaining the temperature of electronics and the energy source in Jet Propulsion Laboratories’ Mars Science Laboratory, scheduled for launch late in 2009.

“The RIPA pumps fluid through the rover assembly, keeping the electronics cool, and it keeps them warm during the cold temperatures,” RIPA designer Mark Kollman said. It will be the first active cooling system to be used on the surface of Mars, capable of regulating temperatures within its minus-40 to 100 degrees Celsius (32 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit) range.

Unlike previous rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, and the first-generation Sojourner, the MSL rover will be powered by nuclear energy. The RIPA assembly will be responsible for regulating the temperature of the power source, helping the small SUV-sized robot work continuously.

The presentation of the RIPA comes nearly two years after JPL/NASA awarded the contract to the small, privately owned business.



“Companies like PDT are the backbone of our local community,” Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett said. “They are a small company doing big things, and their success has allowed them to grow in Goleta. We like that.”

He and local officials and representatives from NASA were on hand to congratulate PDT’s accomplishment at the Thursday morning event, where the company also handed out its Chuck Forbes Scholarship Award to Santa Ynez Valley High School student Clinton Sorensen.

PDT also designed two other pumps that will have the tremendous job of regulating the temperature of the equipment that will ensure the MSL rover’s arrival after about eight months and100 million miles in space, and the robot’s landing on the Martian surface.

The CIPA, or Cruise Integrated Pump Assembly, will be working in the cruise stage — the machinery that transports the robot to Mars. As will the CAP, or Cruise Auxiliary Pump, a smaller assembly meant to step in if the CIPA fails.

Officials with PDT, which has had a solid relationship with JPL, look forward to designing even more parts for the Mars exploration program, but for the moment they’re just delighted to see their work get to Mars.

“Sure, we’re excited to see it land,” Kollman said.

