Letter to the Editor: Shedding Light on Cataract Awareness

August has been named Cataract Awareness Month by the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Cataracts, the clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye, are the leading cause of vision loss among adults age 55 or older. About 1.8 million Americans have cataract surgery annually, making it the most common surgery in the United States.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that people age 65 or older be evaluated for cataracts through a comprehensive eye exam every one to two years. While cataract risk increases with age, other factors include previous eye injury, diabetes, tobacco use, alcohol drinking, prolonged exposure to sunlight and a family history of cataracts. Early detection can help prevent unnecessary vision loss.

SEE International focuses on the goal of eliminating avoidable blindness around the world. Last year, SEE International’s volunteer eye surgeons performed 9,308 surgeries in 34 countries, with two-thirds of procedures devoted to cataract surgery. Closer to home, SEE International provides the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program as a community service for local residents. Free, comprehensive eye screenings are available to low-income county residents who do not have vision insurance.

Besides seeing an ophthalmologist for regular exams, one can take the following simple steps to reduce the onset of cataracts:

» Wear UV-protective sunglasses.

» Wear a hat with a brim.

» Eat dark green, leafy vegetables.

While enjoying the last days of summer, remember to protect your eyes and make an appointment with an ophthalmologists for a fall checkup.

Dr. George Primbs is chairman of the board of SEE International.