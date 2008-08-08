Local Students Receive UCSB Chancellor’s Scholarships

Twenty-six graduating high school seniors from Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will enter UCSB in the fall as Chancellor’s Scholars.
The recipients include:
» Bradly Eachus of Ernest Righetti High School.
» Teresa Garay of Lompoc High School
» Michelle Gibson of Thousand Oaks High School
» Evan Ineman of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School
» Jennifer Lane of St. Joseph High School
» Oran Mehrnia of Ventura High School
» Alex Moreland of Morro Bay High School
» Tayler Morrissey of Royal High School
» Michael Nguyen of Dos Pueblos High School
» Haley Novander of Buena High School
» Stephen Potter of Arroyo Grande High School
» Alexandria Puopolo of Ventura High School
» Sabrina Samedi of Westlake High School
» Natalee Shean of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School
» Dawa Sherpa of Santa Barbara High School
» Jennifer Simonson of Santa Barbara High School
» Jessica Vargas of South High School