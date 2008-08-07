Reduce Your Carbon Footprint, One Small Step at a Time

The Citizens Planning Foundation will hold a free educational workshop on easy, free and cost-effective ways to reduce your (eco) footprint for the home, office and getting around.

The workshop will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Often the largest obstacle to green living is a lack of knowledge on what are the easiest changes that can be implemented to save money, energy and reduce ones environmental footprint.

“This workshop is a good starting point for Santa Barbara residents who want to begin increasing their knowledge about how to save energy and reduce their footprint around the home, as well as save money in the process,” CPF President Philip Tseng said. “It is a good introduction to various energy and water saving techniques, environmentally friendly products and transportation needs.”

The keynote speakers will be Leif Skogberg, recycling coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara, and Sarah Grant, assistant transportation planner for the city of Santa Barbara. There will be live demonstrations, followed by break-out groups that will brainstorm and share their own tips and ideas, ending with representatives from each break-out group sharing their top tips with the whole group. Participants will be provided printed reference materials and tips.

Participants will learn information on many topics, such as recycling, reducing car trips and gas consumption, no- and low-cost energy saving tips, how to get a free customized energy report for a home, easy ways to clean green, permaculture, reducing water usage, organic resources in Santa Barbara and more.

Kamron Sockolov is outreach and development coordinator for the Citizens Planning Association and Foundation.