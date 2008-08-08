Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Two-Hour Standoff at Santa Barbara Home Ends in Arrest

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | August 8, 2008 | 12:14 a.m.

At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Voluntario Street for a disturbance.

Article Image
Mario Escobar
Upon arrival, officers learned that a man was intoxicated and had been involved in a family quarrel with his wife and teenage sons. The man’s wife said she was calling police, then dialed 911. She huddled in a bedroom with all of her children.

The man was in another bedroom when the family heard the sound of the man “racking” a shotgun. The wife went into the bedroom where the man was while the rest of the family members ran out of the house.

The man was holding a nylon case with the shotgun enclosed inside. A tugging match ensued between the man and his wife over the nylon case. The wife was unable to take the nylon case away so she fled the residence and drove the rest of the family to safety a block away.

A two-hour standoff ensued between the suspect and officers, who had surrounded his residence. A member of the police department’s Crisis Negotiation Response Team responded and established contact with the suspect over the phone.

The CNRT officer told the suspect that he was under arrest for exhibiting the shotgun. The man told the CNRT officer that if officers entered the residence he would shoot them. CNRT maintained dialogue with the suspect. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at 1:40 a.m. A loaded 12-gauge shotgun was found leaning against the wall of the living room.

Mario Escobar, 34, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and brandishing a firearm.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 