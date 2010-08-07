Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Show Sings of Plunging Into ‘New World’

PCPA Theaterfest’s next production, Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, opened Friday and runs through Aug. 21 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria.

On Aug. 27, the show moves to the Solvang Festival Theater, where it will continue through Sept. 12.

PCPA has been relatively cagey about the storyline of Songs for a New World. “Pushing the boundary between musical and song cycle,” it says, “this piece is connected more by theme than narrative.” Brown said. “It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”

Well, if there isn’t really a story, then what? People don’t go to see My Fair Lady to grapple with the wit and ideas of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, still less to see whether Eliza and Professor Higgins get married. They go to hear the songs of Lerner and Loewe.

Even in the greatest of musicals — not to say operas — the plot is mostly a string for the songs, and a life-altering moment like the one described above by Brown would seem all-inclusive enough to hold any number of songs together. I doubt we will even notice the lack of temporal progression.

Director Erik Stein was guided by the words of mythologist Joseph Campbell, who says “we must let go of the life we have planned, so as to (discover) the one that is waiting for us.” Songs for a New World thus gets its title from its controlling premise: an experience so transforming that it ends one world and creates a new one.

Songs for a New World stars Karin Hendricks, Melinda Parrett, Melvin Abston and Jerry Lee. Stage direction is by Stein with musical direction by Jordan Richardson, choreography by Michael Jenkinson, sets by Dave Nofsinger, costumes by Frederick Deeben, lighting by Tamar Geist and sound by Walter T.J. Clissen.

