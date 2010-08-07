Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Larry Kudlow: Washington’s War on Investment

Some Democrats underestimate the economic power of saving and investment

By Larry Kudlow | August 7, 2010 | 7:38 p.m.

Will higher tax penalties on investment really spur jobs and faster economic growth? Most commentators would say no. It’s really a matter of economic common sense. But Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner says, yes!

Larry Kudlow
Larry Kudlow

Speaking to a group in Washington last week, Geithner said that extending tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans would imperil the fragile economic recovery. He argued that government needs the revenues from those top-end tax hikes. So failure to raise taxes would harm growth. And then he went on to say that the trouble with the wealthy is that they save more of their tax breaks than do other groups.

OK. Are you confused now? Most people would be.

Let’s start at the top. The coming tax bomb would raise the top marginal tax rate on capital gains to 20 percent from 15 percent, on dividends to 20 percent (or perhaps all the way to 39.6 percent) from 15 percent, and on top incomes to 40 percent from 35 percent. Meanwhile, the estate tax could go as high as 55 percent.

Now, it is indisputable that capital gains, dividends and estates are essentially investment. What’s more, most successful earners who pay top personal tax rates are, by nearly all accounts, the folks who are likeliest to save and invest.

But Geithner is suggesting the economy doesn’t need more saving. This thought was echoed by Jared Bernstein, a top White House economist, who told me in an interview that the saving and investment multipliers for economic growth are way below the stimulative effects of government transfer payments, such as more aid to state and local governments and further extensions of unemployment benefits.

Echoing that thought, the Senate last week voted to approve $26 billion in aid for state and local governments — partly funded, by the way, by an $11 billion yearly tax increase on the foreign earnings of American multinational corporations. Here, too, a tax on profits is a tax on investment. The Senate also rejected an amendment by Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., that would extend all the tax cuts enacted under President George W. Bush.

In effect, pulling all this together, the position of the Democratic Party in power in Washington is that transfer payments (taxing and borrowing from Peter to pay Paul) are good for growth and that investment is bad.

Go figure. I guess it’s a battle between the demand side and the investment, or supply, side.

The great flaw in the thinking of the Democrats is that they are ignorant of the economic power of saving and investment. Saving is a good thing. Stocks, bonds, bank deposits, money-market funds, commercial paper, venture capital, private equity, real estate partnerships — all that saving is channeled into business investment. And whether that capital goes into new start-ups or small businesses or large firms, it finances the kind of new investment in plants and equipment and software and buildings that ultimately creates jobs and family incomes. And that, in turn, spurs consumption.

But pulling out just one dollar from the private sector and rechanneling it through the government as a transfer to someone else creates nothing. At best, it’s a safety net. At worst, it may damage private-business activity and actually reduce employment.

Without saving, there can be no investment. And without investment, there can be no enhanced productivity, which is the ultimate source of long-term prosperity and wealth.

Now, there are some Democrats who understand this. Sens. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., and Kent Conrad, D-N.D., among others, support an extension of the upper-end tax cuts precisely to increase investment incentives that will create jobs. Bayh and Conrad often refer to the President John Kennedy tax cuts that lowered marginal rates across the board for successful earners and businesses. They correctly worry about small-business job creation in this process. And they have moved from the demand side of today’s Democratic Party to the supply side of the Kennedy era.

Bayh and Conrad have the story exactly right. And Treasury man Geithner has it fundamentally wrong.

Geithner tries to make a deficit-reduction argument, saying that extending tax cuts for the wealthy would cost $700 billion over the next 10 years. But the real debate in advance of the Erskine Bowles deficit commission, which will restructure budget and tax reform, is about a one-year extension of the Bush tax cuts. That’s priced at $30 billion by the White House, about the same as the new bill to aid state and local governments. Which policy would help growth more?

My answer is to keep the incentives for investment. Or find spending cuts immediately to cover both options. That would restore even more confidence.

We might also be surprised when the growth- and revenue-increasing benefits of lower investment tax rates pay for those tax cuts in the future — just as they have in the past.

Larry Kudlow is the founder and CEO of Kudlow & Co. LLC, an economic research and consulting firm in New York City, and host of CNBC’s Kudlow & Company. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 