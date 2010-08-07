Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: The Donnas Rock the House at Velvet Jones

The all-girl rock band from Palo Alto gets their own party started during Fiesta

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | August 7, 2010 | 3:04 p.m.

The Donnas rode into Santa Barbara on a foggy Fiesta Thursday to rock the house at Velvet Jones nightclub.

The all-girl rock band, hailing from Palo Alto, sarcastically thanked the city for throwing the annual Fiesta bash in their honor. But, indeed, the bacchanalian chaos on State Street outside the club was a fitting backdrop for the raucous quartet of head-on rockers.

The band members may be approaching middle age, but the music they have been producing since 1993 remains reminiscent of the youthful roots of other bawdy female rockers, including Joan Jett and The Runaways.

Fans, including more than a few hard-core “Donnaholics,” swarmed the stage as the quartet exploded to life on the compact stage. Lead singer Brett Anderson belted out strong vocals as the rest of the veteran rockers in her band played tightly wound tunes, culled from their repertoire of eight studio albums.

There they were, The Donnas, playing loud and fast on a summer night in the iconic State Street nightclub. Surrounded by bawdy fans with fists full of tequila shots and Mexican beers, the group played the perfect soundtrack for the opening night of Fiesta 2010.

Viva La Fiesta! Viva La Donnas!

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

