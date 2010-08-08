Spirit of Fiesta Open Pre-Audition Sunday at La Cumbre Middle School

Hopefuls for next year's Spirit and Junior Spirit have a chance to strut their stuff early

The Second Annual Spirit of Fiesta Open Pre-Audition will be held Sunday at La Cumbre Middle School’s auditorium, 2255 Modoc Road. All interested young dancers living in Santa Barbara County are invited to try out. Their dances will be videotaped, judged by independent out-of-town judges, and finalists will be selected to participate in the Spirits Audition in April.

Junior Spirit hopefuls who will be ages 9 to 11 by the date of the April audition are invited to dance from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Spirit participants who will be ages 16 to 20 by the date of the April audition are invited to dance from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for application forms, or call 805.962.8101 for more information.

— Kathryn McKee is the volunteer public information officer for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.