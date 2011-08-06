Center Stage Theater to Host Dance Party in Celebration of 21st Birthday

[Noozhawk’s note: A Noozhawk editing error to the following news release erroneously changed a reference from “Bill Egan of Egan Entertainment” to “Bill Egan of Bob Egan Entertainment.” The corrected version of the news release is below.]

Center Stage Theater is turning 21, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 20, the milestone will be celebrated with a special Dance Party to rock the night away.

The theater at 751 Paseo Nuevo has come of age and for one night only it will be throwing out the rules and turning the theater into a nightclub, complete with a DJ, disco ball, martinis, margaritas, a very special raffle and more! It will be a night to remember as we dance our way into the future. Bill Egan of Egan Entertainment will be the DJ, providing an eclectic mix of music to keep everyone’s toes tapping and the dance floor rocking.

The evening will include a raffle with some uniquely Center Stage Theater prizes! The grand prize is a year-long free pass to Center Stage, which will give you two tickets to all Center Stage Performances for a full year. For those looking for something a little more adventuresome, we have A Night Out with the Center Stage Studs. This is your chance to spend the evening with the handsome and talented men of Center Stage. General manager Adam Quinney and technical director Brad Spaulding will share their favorite post-performance hangouts and show how the theater guys play! Other prizes include bottles of wine, tickets to performances and some other special surprises.

The event is a benefit for Center Stage Theater’s 20 for 20 Campaign — to commemorate the theater’s 20th anniversary and build a strong foundation for the next 20 years. This is a wonderful opportunity to have a great night out, and at the same time become a Center Stage Theater Star supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the event, including raffle and bar sales, will support the campaign.

Center Stage came into existence in 1990 through an innovative arts-business-government collaboration. It took a great deal of hard work and support to bring it to life and build it into the wonderful community treasure it has become. When donors support Center Stage they are actually supporting all of the community and arts organizations that rent during the year. To keep the theater’s rates as affordable and accessible as possible, Center Stage relies on the generous support of the community through grants, donations and special events like this one.

Without Center Stage there are many local groups that would quite literally have no home. Each year Center Stage welcomes an eclectic array of organizations, some of whom return year after year and some that are producing for the first time anywhere. There are several groups that have made Center Stage their home: Lit Moon Theatre Company, Genesis West Santa Barbara, Anacapa School, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, [email protected] Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Ballet Center, Out of the Box Theatre Company and Speaking of Stories, to name a few.

In addition to these old friends, each year the theater welcomes the largest collection of new production companies in Santa Barbara. Center Stage is also pleased to serve the full spectrum of community events, including dance, music, theater, lectures, meetings and films — with a wide breadth of performances ranging from young dancers and actors appearing on stage for the first time to seasoned professionals.

The 21st Birthday Dance Party Benefit will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo. Tickets are $21 each, with sponsorships available ranging from $210 and $2,100. Click here to order tickets online, or call the box office at 805.963.0408. There is no additional charge for phone orders and Visa, MasterCard, personal checks and cash are accepted.

Center Stage Theater is wheelchair accessible and has the assistive-listening system in place for patrons who are hard of hearing.

Click here for more information about Center Stage Theater, or call 805.963.8198.

— Adam Quinney is general manager of Center Stage Theater.