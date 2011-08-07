Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mesa House Fire Causes $90,000 in Damage but No Injuries Reported

Santa Barbara firefighters quickly snuff flames in 300 block of Oliver Road, rescue small dog

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 7, 2011 | 10:24 p.m.

An early morning house fire on the Mesa was quickly extinguished by Santa Barbara city firefighters Sunday. The blaze caused an estimated $90,000 in damage but there were no injuries in the incident.

Santa Barbara fire Capt. Michael de Ponce, a department spokesman, said SBFD engines 1, 5 and 6; truck 1; and Battalion 714 responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Oliver Road, off Cliff Drive.

The first crew to arrive reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the single-story residence.

De Ponce said a hose line was placed inside the house to attack the fire, which was located in a rear bedroom.

After extinguishing the flames, de Ponce said firefighters checked for fire extension within the walls. Determining that the fire had extended into the attic above the bedroom, he said firefighters pulled down the rest of the ceiling and put out those flames, as well.

The home’s residents were not at home at the time of the blaze but de Ponce said a small dog was rescued safely and returned to its owner. There were no injuries.

De Ponce said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials placed an initial damage estimate at around $90,000.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

