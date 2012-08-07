BootyCamp, Stacey Cooper Fitness Launch 12-Week Fit Challenge Essay Contest

Four women and four men will be selected to receive free personal training

Are you ready to change your life? With the BootyCamp and Stacey Cooper Fitness Fit Challenge, four women and four men will get this chance.

And now the challenge is open to long-distance clientele. Just submit an essay describing your dreams and goals (details below) and win 12 weeks of free personal training.

The essay winners will compete against one another, and an overall winner will be chosen based on the total percentage of body fat lost in 12 weeks. Essays are due Aug. 31.

All participant details, time commitment expectations, requirements and essay details are listed below. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to work with the most compassionate and dedicated trainers who will help you change your life.

To submit your essay or inquire about services, email Cooper at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) (women) or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) (men).

BootyCamp Female Participants

The contestants will train with Cooper or one of her trainers five times per week. Sessions will be strength- or cardio-focused. Contestants will receive videos covering subjects such as nutrition, flexibility, injury prevention and more.

If local, participants will be required to work out at mandatory times with no exception. Please note the necessary availability below. Training will be located at 324 State St., Suite C. If you are a long-distance applicant, you must have your own gym membership.

If Local:

» Three days must be a combination of the following openings — no exceptions: Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 5 a.m., 10 a.m. or noon (can mix and match times)

» Training on Tuesdays and Thursdays can be done anytime

» If any contestant misses more than five sessions or the consult dates below they are disqualified and a new contestant will be chosen.

Stacey Cooper Fitness Male Participants

The contestants will train with Cooper or one of her trainers five times per week. Sessions will be strength- or cardio-focused. Contestants will receive videos covering subjects such as nutrition, flexibility, injury prevention and more.

If local, participants will be required to work out at mandatory times with no exception. Please note the necessary availability below. Training will be located at 324 State St., Suite C. If you are a long-distance applicant must have your own gym membership

If Local:

» Must be available to train on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon — no exceptions.

» Training on Wednesdays and Fridays can be done at anytime.

Important Dates for Local Male and Female Applicants

» Essay contest runs through Aug. 31

» Essay deadline is midnight Aug. 31

» Winners will be announced Sept. 6

» Orientation will be held at noon Sept 9

» Final Measurements will be done the morning of Nov. 30

» Final Challenge Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Additional Commitments for Local BootyCamp Female Participants

» Sept. 23, Oct. 14, Nov. 10

» Must commit to attending a launch event the evening of Dec. 8, details TBA

The training program will run from Sept. 10 through Nov. 30 for males and females

Qualifications for Males and Females

» You must be available the entire time to train Sept. 9 through Nov. 30, as well as make orientation, final challenge dinner and other mandatory dates if listed above.

» You must get a gym membership at Key 2 Fitness for $29.95 each month for the three months; there is no commitment after that.

» Participants will be required to blog weekly on their journey

» All before and after pictures will be released for media purposes, as well as video releases signed, and there will be weekly media interview responsibilities.

» You must complete essay and attach pictures (females wearing sports bra and shorts, front, back and side. Males in board shorts or workout shorts, front, back and side).

» Check training schedule again as you have to be available at those times in a set training schedule on a weekly basis

» Long-distance applicants must commit to getting their body fat and measurements done at a local gym with stats emailed every four weeks. Progress pics to be sent every two weeks as well.

Essay Questions

Don’t forget to attach pictures (front and back) and detailed commitment to training and scheduled dates.

» 1. Why would this 12-week training change your life and how you feel about yourself, and potentially how you view life overall.

» 2. Tell us why you should be chosen, explain your commitment level and why we should be assured of your dedication to our program.

*Please limit essays to a maximum of two pages.

All BootyCamp (female) applicants’ essays should be sent to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . All Stacey Cooper Fitness (male) applicants’ essays should be sent to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For more information, call 805.284.3688.