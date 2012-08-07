Man Found in Lompoc Canal Dies of Head Injury

Investigators say they have found no sign of foul play

A man has died of a head injury after being found Monday evening in a canal on the 500 block of North U and V streets in Lompoc.

Sgt. Chuck Strange released a statement Tuesday morning identifying the man as 18-year-old Jaime Nunez of Lompoc.

He said police responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a call of a man in the canal who appeared not to be moving.

He said officers quickly descended into the canal to provide aid to the victim.

Fire and ambulance crews arrived and transported the man to the Lompoc Airport. He was then flown by CAL STAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Strange.

He said investigators have found no sign of foul play.

The investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

