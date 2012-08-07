Capitol Steps Bringing Political Satire to Lobero Theatre

Musical troupe will poke fun at this year's election campaign in performances Sept. 5-6

Lobero LIVE presents the troupe that put the “mock” in “democracy,” the Capitol Steps, at 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6.

No one in the headlines is safe from the side-splitting satire of the Capitol Steps, the only group in Washington attempting to be funnier than Congress. These former congressional staffers travel the country satirizing the very people and places that once employed them with updated material right from the days’ news cycle.

Current examples include songs about Mitt Romney’s plea to the GOP (“Help Me Fake It to the Right”) and President Barack Obama’s class warfare (“If I Tax a Rich Man”).

No matter who or what is in the headlines, you can bet the Capitol Steps will tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish. What more would you expect in an election year?

“They’re the best,” CNN’s Larry King said. “There’s no one like them, no one in their league.”

Capitol Steps will be jump-starting Lobero LIVE’s A Series of Wits, a new series featuring the most clever live theater, offering a glance at the election season through the dual lenses of the satirical Capitol Steps in September and the timeless commentary of Mark Twain as played by Oscar-nominee Hal Holbrook in November. In between, dine on the delights of food and family with Food Confessions, a saucy new play by Nancy Nufer.

Tickets for Capitol Steps are available at Lobero.com and at the Lobero Theatre Box Office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Prices are $35, $45 with a limited number of Patron tickets available at $105. All prices include facility fee.

All Patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

Subscriptions for Lobero LIVE’s A Series of Wits are available by calling the Lobero Box Office, with single tickets on sale now. Subscription benefits include 20 percent savings over single ticket prices, priority seating and advance notice to buy tickets to added events. Patron ticket holders are invited to a special pre-performance “supper club” in the Lobero Courtyard for a performance of Food Confessions.

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre.