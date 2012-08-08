Deckers Outdoor Corp. Makes List of Best Places to Work

Deckers Outdoor Corp. of Goleta was named to Outside Magazine’s fifth annual “Best Places to Work” list.

Deckers was ranked No. 65 out of 100 selected companies. Click here to view the full list of 100.

Outside’s “Best Places to Work” celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and Best Companies Group.

The yearlong selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in an office in the United States. Participating companies were sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer-questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs. The experts at the Best Companies Group then analyzed the results and selected the companies that best enable employees to pursue active lifestyles while also supporting their social and environmental contributions.

“It’s our employees who make Deckers a truly great place to work,” said Angel Martinez, president, CEO and chairman of the board for Deckers. “We surround ourselves with and work hard to recruit great people and focus on how we can enhance their lives. Our presence on this list for the fourth time tells me we’re doing something right.”

In past years, Outside has highlighted 50 outstanding companies. This year, Best Companies Group determined that there were so many top-quality applicants that the list needed to be expanded. Outside editors agreed, and doubled the size of the list.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate all 100 of these forward-thinking companies,” said Michael Roberts, senior executive editor of Outside. “They believe success depends on helping their employees live more active and fulfilling lives. The kinds of benefits they’re providing — free fitness classes, flexible hours, subsidized healthy meals, lots of time out of the office — result in a more productive and engaged staff.”

“We take an unconventional approach to the way we do business, and we like to mirror that with how we work and treat our employees,” said Zohar Ziv, chief operating officer at Deckers and resident stand-up paddle boarder. “We arrange for weekly visits from a produce truck, a mobile car wash service, dry cleaning, massage therapy and Starbucks coffee machines. We even have a fleet of beach cruisers and ElliptiGOs for employees to take a quick trip to the local beach a mile away, and some stand-up paddleboards for a lunchtime paddle.”

— Sean Knotts is the corporate communications coordinator for Deckers Outdoor Corp.