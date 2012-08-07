Fall Registration at Allan Hancock College Continues Through Aug. 24

Students can choose from more than 400 available courses

Planning to take a class this fall at Allan Hancock College? Online registration is under way through Aug. 24.

Choose from more than 400 classes still available, ranging from semester length to short term. Classes begin the week of Aug. 20.

Online registration is available around the clock via the myHancock portal. Click the Apply & Register link in the upper right section of the college’s homepage at www.hancockcollege.edu. Log on to the portal, select the Student tab, then click Register/Add/ Drop/Search Classes in the My Registration channel.

For those students without a home computer, college computers are available at the Santa Maria campus Admissions & Records office in Building A and at the Lompoc Valley Center Learning Resources Center (library). A computer in each of the Solvang and Vandenberg AFB centers’ administration offices is also available for students to access online registration.

Details about all fall classes, both credit and Community Education (Spectrum), are available via the online Class Search link on the home page. Class search provides complete, up-to-the minute information students need in order to register.

The fall 2012 Schedule at a Glance contains a basic listing of classes available at time of publication. Print copies are available at all college sites and local libraries, while supplies last. However, students should access Class Search for the most recent class information.

Students planning to attend Allan Hancock College for the first time this fall must attend a START assessment session and a New Student Orientation. For orientation information, call the Santa Maria counseling office at 805.922.6966 x3293 or at the LVC at 805.735.3366 x5200. For START information, visit the Testing Center Web page (click the link under Student Services) or call 805.922.6966 x3364 in Santa Maria or 805.735.3366 x5090 at the LVC.

Effective summer 2012, the state Legislature established an enrollment fee of $46 per credit. Enrollment fees at all 112 California community colleges are established by the Legislature, and funds generated by the fees go to the state general fund. However, it is anticipated that because of the recent fee increase, more students will now qualify for the Board of Governor’s fee waiver, a state grant program that pays enrollment fees for qualified students.

For registration information, call 805.922.6966 x3248 (toll free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties: 866.DIAL.AHC (805.342.5242 x3248).

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.