Additional Fire Restrictions Taking Effect in Los Padres National Forest

Forest officials say hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of fire danger

Due to rising temperatures, extremely dry vegetation and an increasing fire danger, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that additional fire restrictions will go into effect beginning Wednesday.

The following restrictions will be rigorously enforced until the end of the declared fire season, generally some time in mid- to late-November:

» Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for designated Campfire Use sites; however, people with a valid California Campfire Permit are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of designated Campfire Use Sites. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the Los Padres National Forest website. You must clear all flammable material for a distance of 5 feet in all directions from your camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when it is in use.

» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the national forest unless specifically authorized by a special use permit with the forest.

» Hunting with a valid State of California hunting license during open hunting season is exempt from this restriction.

» Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the national forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated Campfire Use Site.

» Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order on roads and trails specifically designated for such use. (This restriction is in effect year-round.)



For more information about current conditions and safety tips, contact your nearest Forest Service office or click here.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.