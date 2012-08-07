Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: ‘Patient’s Checklist’ a Vital Step to Improving Health Care

The book makes the system comprehensible and brings the patient into the decision-making loop

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | August 7, 2012 | 9:29 p.m.

I have to admit I was tepid about reading The Patient’s Checklist: 10 Simple Hospital Checklists to Keep you Safe, Sane & Organized. Planning out your next hospital stay is not as exciting as plotting your next vacation. But if you read the preface you’ll be hard-pressed not to finish this book — or at least keep it for future reference.

Some list books make interesting bathroom reading, where you learn some fascinating tidbit and emerge with a whole new conversation starter. This is not one of them. Instead, as author Elizabeth Bailey describes, it gives you the tools to act as your own or your loved one’s “patient’s advocate.”

Bailey offers enticements throughout — reasons you want to be an informed patient and not just a bystander to your care. A few that left me aghast:

» 98,000 preventable deaths a year are caused by medical errors in hospitals.

» Medication errors are responsible for 28 percent of all hospital admissions.

» Each hospital patient is subject to an average of one medication error per day.

» Every six minutes a U.S. hospital patient dies from a hospital-acquired infection.

» Each year 2 million American hospital patients acquire an infection during their stay.

» 52 percent of doctors do not wash their hands between patients.

» Half of all adverse drug reactions are the result of medical error.

These shocking teaser statistics are the bad news that ushers in the good: the checklists, which could greatly reduce the chances of this happening to anyone who implements them. The author’s intention is to guard against simple human error and to encourage simple human kindness, so that the patient is not only “cured” but “healed.”

Bailey breaks down the arcane health-care delivery system to patient tasks focused on three goals: understanding why each action is being done; agreeing that each action is necessary and the appropriate treatment at the time; and being sure that every single action — routine or uniquely complex — is meant for this patient, performed under sanitary conditions, and using the best practices.

The 10 lists are disarmingly simple:

» 1. Before you go: how to be a more informed, prepared and proactive patient

» 2. What to bring: practical and personal, like ear plugs, eye masks and extra socks

» 3. During your stay: suggestions for increasing comfort

» 4. Master medication list: an easy to understand consolidation

» 5. Daily Medication log: right drug, right dose, right schedule, right method, meant for you

» 6. Daily journal

» 7. Discharge plan: home care guide, to break down what is often exceedingly complex

» 8. Insurance: suggestions to help organize and follow through

» 9. Doctor contacts

» 10. Family and friends contact list

Other than childbirth, I haven’t had occasion for staying in hospitals. I don’t relish being a patient, but it’s comforting to think I could retain a modicum of control through list-making.

It would take some courage and fortitude to request and gather the data. Nevertheless, if the statistics hold true, I would expect to see the payback during my stay. The lists make the system comprehensible and bring the patient (or advocate) into the decision-making loop.

I believe patient-centered medical care can greatly improve the chances for better outcomes. Importantly, improving the information flow can’t help but reduce the cost. The Patient’s Checklist is a small but vital step toward the goal that’s been elusive for the American health-care system — higher quality care at lower cost.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 