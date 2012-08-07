Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

‘Monster’ High Pressure to Bring Hot, Gusty Conditions

Advisory issued for sundowner winds expected to rake the South Coast overnight

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:45 p.m. | August 7, 2012 | 3:37 p.m.

Sunbathers enjoy a beautiful day on the sand near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara Tuesday, conditions that forecasters say are expected to last through the weekend. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
A “monster” high-pressure ridge anchored over the Western United States is expected to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to Santa Barbara County and much of Southern California over the next few days, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

With clear skies and daytime highs near 80s, it will be perfect beach weather locally, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

But the evening hours will bring gusty sundowner winds along much of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, Thompson said.

“Tonight should be the strongest sundowners,” Thompson noted.

A wind advisory has been issued for the South Coast from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Thompson said.

North to northwest winds of 20-30 mph are likely in the foothills and areas below canyons and passes, Thompson said, with gusts to 45 mph.

Daytime highs are expected to be near 80, but temperatures could rise during the evening hours along with the sundowner winds, Thompson said.

“Last night it stayed really warm in some areas, in the 80s and 90s in some foothill areas,” Thompson said.

Although the sundowner conditions will increase the risk of wildfires, no Red Flag Warnings or other similar advisories have been issued, he said.

Thompson explained that the sundowners are caused by a strong difference in air pressure between the South Coast and the inland areas to the north. The air rushes toward the coast and warms as it loses elevations.

For beach lovers, weather conditions are expected to stay perfect into next week.

“Throughout Friday, Saturday and this weekend, it’s going to be really, really warm,” Thompson said.

Unfortunately, surf conditions will be well less than perfect — waves are expected to be 1 foot or less in height, according to Santa Barbara Surfer.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

