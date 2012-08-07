Santa Barbara Lifeguards Finish Strong in SoCal Championships

Santa Barbara city lifeguards represented the City of Santa Barbara in the Southern California Lifeguard Championships in Hermosa Beach last Saturday.
The 3-mile “Taplin” relay event has been held at night under the spotlights since 1936 and is the most prestigious lifeguard event in the United States.
The relay consists of four swimmers, four paddlers and four two-man dory crews who race around a course that alternatively takes each competitor out through the surf line to a buoy 200 yards out, and then back to the beach to tag the next team member.
The Santa Barbara lifeguard team finished the event in a strong ninth place.