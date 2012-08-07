Have Old Documents That Need Shredding? SBB&T Can Help

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Iron Mountain, will sponsor a second Community Shred Day in Carpinteria.

The event is free to the public and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders are not acceptable. There is a limit of six banker boxes or the equivalent per vehicle and, in order to improve the traffic flow and efficiency of this operation, please ensure boxes are delivered from vehicles only.

“We’ve had six similar events in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Santa Ynez and Carpinteria, where approximately 45 tons of sensitive documents and materials were shredded,” said Randy Weiss,

SBB&T community relations officer. “We look forward to once again serving our community in this unique way.”

For more information, call Weiss at 805.899.8448.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.