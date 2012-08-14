Santa Barbara MTD Seeks Applicants for At-Large Board Position

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors has an at-large board position available.
The position includes a partial term that will run through Sept. 2, 2015.
Interested parties are required to submit a résumé along with a required supplemental questionnaire, available by clicking here.
The documents should be sent to Santa Barbara MTD, c/o Imelda Martin, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, faxed to 805.963.3365 or emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Applications for this position will be accepted until 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.
— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.