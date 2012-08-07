Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Offering Microsoft IT Academy Courses

A new Computer Information Systems course will be available for the first time this fall

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | August 7, 2012 | 6:44 p.m.

For people interested in exploring new careers or updating their skills in information technology, Santa Barbara City College offers a specialized curriculum through the Microsoft IT Academy at SBCC.

The college is the only provider of Microsoft IT Academy courses in the Santa Barbara area. All courses are taught by Microsoft-certified faculty.

One new course, Computer Information Systems (CIS) 221, will be offered for this first time this fall. This advanced class in Windows server administration covers two Microsoft certification examinations, Enterprise Administrator and Applications Infrastructure Configuration.

SBCC’s membership in the Microsoft IT Academy gives students three major benefits, according to Esther Frankel, professor of computer information systems.

» 1. Access to Microsoft’s official curriculum

» 2. Access to Microsoft’s e-learning courses at no additional charge

» 3. 50 percent discount on certification exams

“The academy curriculum covers material from beginners to advanced levels so it is helpful for students new to the field, people who are changing careers, and IT professionals who need to keep their skills current,” Frankel said. “Students who earn Microsoft certifications by successfully completing the examinations have a definite advantage over other candidates in the job market. The exam discounts that SBCC can provide are another incentive for students to sign up for the courses offered through the Microsoft IT Academy.”

Academy faculty are currently working with a number of companies and nonprofit organizations in the Santa Barbara area for internships that provide students with practical, on-the-job training.

For more information about the Microsoft IT Academy at SBCC, call Frankel at 805.965.0581 x2224 or click here.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

