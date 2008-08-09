Foresters Jump Out to Early Lead to Secure 12-5 Win

Santa Barbara continues to advance in the NBC World Series and plays again Sunday.

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Plaza Tire Capahas, from Cape Girardeau, Mo., 12-5 on Friday in their second game of the NBC World Series.

The Foresters jumped ahead early on offense, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings. The Foresters played the Capahas last year in Wichita as well, defeating them 11-1.

The Foresters will play either the Vienna (Va.) Senators or Liberal (Kan.) Beejays on Sunday.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.



Plaza Tire Capahas 5 SB Foresters 12 (35-16)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Padilla 2b….............. 4 2 2 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 3 1 0 0

McCollom cf…............. 5 0 1 0 Saint John, Vinnie rf….. 1 0 0 0

Borowiak ss…............. 4 1 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 1 2 1

Hodges rf…............... 4 2 2 1 Siddons, Joe 3b…........ 0 0 0 0

Eftink 3b…............... 3 0 0 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 1 2 0 1

Gibson 1b…............... 3 0 2 2 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 4 1 0 1

Olson dh…................ 4 0 0 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 2 1 0 2

Shah lf…................. 3 0 1 0 Keyes, Kevin dh…......... 4 1 3 5

Mercado c…............... 2 0 0 0 Castro, Erik ph…........ 1 0 0 0

Riley p…................. 0 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 5 0 0 0

Nails p…................ 0 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 2 3 1

LaBruyer p…............. 0 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c…......... 1 0 0 0

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 3 2 1

Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0

Joyce, Chris p…......... 0 0 0 0

Hutchison p…............ 0 0 0 0

Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 32 5 9 4 Totals….................. 34 12 10 12

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Plaza Tire Capahas.. 013 000 001 - 5 9 2

SB Foresters…..... 253 110 00X - 12 10 2

—————————————————————-

E - Eftink 2; Goetz; Rupp. DP - Foresters 5. LOB - PT Capahas 10; Foresters 10. 2B -

Hodges; Keyes 2; Cook, S.. HBP - Eftink; Gibson; Cook, S.. SH - Goetz. SF -

Medchill. SB - Miller.

Plaza Tire Capahas IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Riley L…................ 1.2 3 7 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 7 14 3 1

Nails ..................... 3.1 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 1 0 18 22 6 3

LaBruyer .................. 3.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 10 5 3

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Berger, Ian ............... 3.0 6 4 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 16 2 4

Joyce, Chris .............. 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0

Hutchison W,1-0…........ 3.0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 10 1 5

Evers, Matt ............... 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 8 2 4

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 1 1

HBP - by Nails (Cook, S.); by Evers (Gibson); by Edwards (Eftink).

Strikeouts - Borowiak; Olson; Mozingo; Goetz; Cook, S.. Walks - Padilla; Borowiak;

Hodges; Eftink; Gibson; Shah; Mercado 2; Mozingo 2; Miller 4; Oliver; Medchill 2.

Joyce faced 2 batters in the 4th.

Play-by-Play

Plaza Tire Capahas starters: 0/2b Padilla; 0/cf McCollom; 0/ss Borowiak; 0/rf

Hodges; 0/3b Eftink; 0/1b Gibson; 0/dh Olson; 0/lf Shah; 0/c Mercado; 0/p Riley;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf

Medchill; 44/dh Keyes; 8/ss Nicol; 40/c Rupp; 6/2b Cook, S.; 32/p Berger;

Plaza Tire Capahas 1st - Padilla singled. McCollom grounded into double play

2b to 1b; Padilla out on the play. Borowiak struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo flied out to cf. Goetz struck out swinging. Miller

walked. Miller stole second. Oliver walked. Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to

second; Miller advanced to third. Keyes singled, 2 RBI; Medchill advanced to third;

Oliver scored; Miller scored. Nicol lined out to rf. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2

LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 2nd - Hodges reached on an error by 3b, advanced to second

on the throw. Eftink grounded out to 3b. Gibson singled; Hodges advanced to third.

Olson struck out swinging, RBI; Gibson advanced to second on an error by c; Hodges

scored on the error, unearned. Shah flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1

LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Rupp singled. Cook, S. doubled, RBI; Rupp scored. Mozingo

walked. Goetz grounded out to 3b, SAC, bunt; Mozingo advanced to second; Cook, S.

advanced to third. Miller walked. Oliver popped up to ss. Medchill walked, RBI;

Miller advanced to second; Mozingo advanced to third; Cook, S. scored. Nails to p

for Riley. Keyes doubled, 3 RBI; Medchill scored; Miller scored; Mozingo scored.

Nicol grounded out to p. 5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 3rd - Mercado grounded out to ss. Padilla singled.

McCollom popped up to ss. Borowiak singled; Padilla advanced to second. Hodges

doubled, RBI; Borowiak advanced to third; Padilla scored. Eftink walked. Gibson

singled, 2 RBI; Eftink advanced to second; Hodges scored; Borowiak scored. Olson

grounded out to ss. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Rupp singled. Cook, S. singled; Rupp advanced to second.

Mozingo struck out looking. Goetz singled; Cook, S. advanced to second; Rupp

advanced to third. Miller walked, RBI; Goetz advanced to second; Cook, S. advanced

to third; Rupp scored. Oliver reached on an error by 3b, RBI; Miller advanced to

second; Goetz advanced to third; Cook, S. scored. Medchill flied out to cf, SAC,

RBI; Goetz scored, unearned. Keyes flied out to cf. 3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2

LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 4th - Joyce to p for Berger. Shah walked. Mercado walked;

Shah advanced to second. Hutchison to p for Joyce. Padilla grounded into double play

2b to ss to 1b; Mercado out on the play; Shah advanced to third. McCollom grounded

out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Nicol popped up to 1b. Rupp lined out to rf. Cook, S. hit

by pitch. Mozingo walked; Cook, S. advanced to second. Goetz singled, RBI; Mozingo

advanced to third; Cook, S. scored. Miller grounded out to p. 1 run, 1 hit, 0

errors, 2 LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 5th - Borowiak popped up to 2b. Hodges walked. Eftink

grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b; Hodges out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Oliver grounded out to 2b. Medchill lined out to 2b. Keyes

doubled. Nicol reached on an error by 3b; Keyes advanced to third. Rupp singled,

RBI; Nicol advanced to second; Keyes scored, unearned. Cook, S. flied out to cf.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 6th - Gibson walked. Olson grounded into double play ss to

2b to 1b; Gibson out on the play. Shah singled. Mercado walked; Shah advanced to

second. Padilla grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - LaBruyer to p for Nails. Mozingo flied out to lf. Goetz

grounded out to 2b. Miller walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Miller advanced to

second. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 7th - Evers to p for Hutchison. McCollom grounded out to

ss. Borowiak lined out to 2b. Hodges singled. Eftink grounded out to 2b. 0 runs,

1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Medchill grounded out to ss. Castro pinch hit for Keyes.

Castro lined out to 2b. Nicol flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0

LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 8th - Engrav to c for Rupp. Gibson hit by pitch. Olson

flied out to rf. Shah reached on a fielder’s choice; Gibson out at second ss to 2b.

Mercado grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Engrav popped up to 2b. Cook, S. struck out swinging. St.

John to rf for Mozingo. Edwards to p for Evers. Siddons to 3b for Goetz. St. John

popped up to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Plaza Tire Capahas 9th - Padilla walked. McCollom singled; Padilla advanced

to second. Borowiak walked; McCollom advanced to second; Padilla advanced to third.

Hodges grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Borowiak out on the play; McCollom

advanced to third; Padilla scored. Eftink hit by pitch. Gibson flied out to cf. 1

run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Pitchers: Plaza Tire Capahas - Riley; Nails(2); LaBruyer(6). SB Foresters - Berger; Joyce(4);

Hutchison(4); Evers(7); Edwards(9).

Win-Hutchison(1-0) Loss-Riley T- A-0

Joyce faced 2 batters in the 4th.

Game: 080808