Sheriff’s Gang Unit Conducts Sweep, Makes 10 Arrests

Early Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit, with the assistance of several other local agencies, served three search warrants and conducted about 30 probation and parole searches in Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

Nine adults and one juvenile were arrested.

Alejandro Carrillo, 25, Miguel Alvarez, 28, Gilbert Victorino, 46, Joseph Chavez, 27, Luis Gonzalez, 23, and Joseph Munoz, 31, were arrested on parole violation charges.

Alejandro Garcia, 32, was arrested on probation violation charges.

Jesus Jose Gomez, 19, was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Ignacio Bernal, 19, was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The nine adults were booked into the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station Jail.



A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.