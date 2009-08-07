Thyne Arraigned on Alleged Probation Violation

Santa Barbara City Council candidate John Thyne was arraigned Friday on an alleged traffic infraction and violation of probation.

Thyne, a partner in Goodwin & Thyne Properties, was not in court for his arraignment. A settlement conference in the case is scheduled for Aug. 19.

He was cited for an infraction for having alcohol in his system while being on probation, allegedly a violation of the probation, Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Rick Brown said in court Friday.

Thyne is the top fundraiser in the council race so far, reporting $54,162. There are three open seats in the Nov. 3 election, and 17 people have taken out nomination papers.

Thyne was on probation for a 2007 DUI and was pulled over earlier this year for having his brights on, he has said. He was cited for an infraction because he was allegedly under the influence. Although he was under the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol level, his probation’s terms include having no alcohol in his system.

His attorney, Adam Pearlman, said there is no legal reason Thyne couldn’t run for council. “It’s more of an issue than a barrier,” Pearlman said.

