Uribe Pulls Out of Race for Santa Barbara City Council

Olivia Uribe announced Friday that she has withdrawn her candidacy for the Santa Barbara City Council.

At 24, Uribe was the youngest candidate in the race, and if elected, would have become the first Latina to have won a council seat.

“This was a very difficult decision for me, knowing that this will disappoint many well-regarded individuals, organizations and community members that have strongly supported my campaign. I am at this time unable to continue a run for City Council due to unforeseen reasons,” Uribe said in a statement. “We are all facing difficult financial times, and this is also true for young professionals in the nonprofit sector who belong to this community.”

Uribe is associate director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN), a nonprofit organization involved with housing, open space and transportation issues.

In her statement, Uribe said she hopes the priorities she emphasized during her campaign, such as housing and youth violence, will be at the forefront as the Nov. 3 election nears.

“Santa Barbara is a small, vibrant, rich and committed community that deserves to be safe and prosperous; one that must achieve and maintain a high quality of life for all that live here,” she said.

