Santa Barbara Girl Wins Toy-Tester Competition

Madison Lewandowski, 10, will spend a day testing and playing with Banzai toys at ToyQuest headquarters

ToyQuest has selected 10-year-old Madison Lewandowski of Santa Barbara as the winner of its Banzai toy-tester competition.

She will spend a day this month testing and playing with Banzai toys at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles.

In February, ToyQuest launched a nationwide search for the first-ever Banzai toy tester. Applications included essays, business plans and self-produced videos. After careful review of hundreds of entries, six finalists were selected.

“Madison is a special high-energy individual who not only represents the elusive savvy tween consumer but also possesses natural business instincts,” said Peter Magalhaes, ToyQuest’s Vvice president of business development. “Madison’s video captured her creativity, athleticism, personality and a surprising level of entrepreneurial spirit. We are thrilled to invite Madison into the ToyQuest toy lab.”

Leon Lewandowski, Madison’s father, said: “Madison loves to have fun. She’s active and a great kid. This is the perfect match for her.”

“I was so surprised when I found out that I won the contest,” Madison said. “I started doing handstands and cartwheels in the backyard.”

Lewandowski is a fifth-grade student. She enjoys dancing, singing, drawing and writing. She started her own jewelry business and sells her products online at www.maddiesmonkeybusiness.com. She also has started a nonprofit organization, Kidz for a Cure, to help raise money to support pediatric cancer research. Click here for more information.

— Tonia Nessl is a licensing and public relations representative for ToyQuest.