County Fire Chopper Rescues Four Hikers in Two Trips

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter assisted in two rescues Sunday afternoon in Mission and Rattlesnake canyons above Santa Barbara. There were no serious injuries in the incidents.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, three hikers reported heat-related injuries while climbing near Alexander Peak, just west of Seven Falls in Mission Canyon. The party had set out in the Seven Falls area around 11:30 a.m. but had packed very little water. Climbing higher on a rock ridge to the west, they were exposed to hot, direct sun during the strenuous trek. Sugars said the hikers used a cell phone to call 9-1-1 about 4:30 p.m.

The all-volunteer Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, county firefighters, U.S. Forest Service personnel and AMR paramedics were dispatched to the area. While rescuers set out up the trail, Sugars said county Fire Copter 309 arrived and airlifted the three hikers to a loading zone on Spyglass Ridge. Paramedics evaluated the trio at the loading zone, and transported one of the hikers to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation and hydration. The other hikers were released.

Sugars did not identify the hikers, all of whom are in their 20s.

During that rescue, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a second request for help. Sugars said a 35-year-old woman had gone off the trail in Rattlesnake Canyon and could not find her way back down the steep ridge. He said SAR crews were able to determine her location based on her route description, and they set out to find her. Fire Copter 309, which was still in the area after the first rescue, flew over Rattlesnake Canyon, located the woman and hoisted her to safety. She, too, was taken to Spyglass Ridge and then given a ride to her car near the Rattlesnake Trailhead.

The woman, whom Sugars did not identify, was not injured.

