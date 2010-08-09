Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Geology Professor Reported Seriously Injured in Bicycle Crash

CHP says cyclist Doug Burbank suffered major head injury in accident on Cathedral Oaks Road

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 9, 2010 | 3:29 a.m.

A bicyclist suffered a major head injury Sunday in an accident near Foothill School in Goleta. A family friend told Noozhawk that the victim was Doug Burbank, a renowned UCSB earth sciences professor who was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences earlier this year.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Burbank, 58, of Santa Barbara, was riding his bike east on Cathedral Oaks Road at an unknown speed about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. CHP Officer Jeremy Wayland said Burbank hit a piece of wood in the street near Ribera Drive and fell off his bicycle. He lost consciousness and had major lacerations to the right side of his head, hand and knee, Wayland said. Burbank was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Burbank was rushed by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The friend of Burbank’s, who requested anonymity, said his condition was not known early Monday.

An avid road cyclist, Burbank is a geology professor and director of UCSB’s Institute for Crustal Studies. In April, he was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of his distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

The accident remains under investigation. Wayland said alcohol was not a factor.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

