Bishop Ranch Focus of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

Wednesday's luncheon will include a presentation on plans for the property

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon on Wednesday with a presentation from Bishop Ranch about plans for the property and an update on the process with the City of Goleta.

The city has presented a report from an independent consultant on the uses of the Bishop Ranch property. In September, the City Council plans to make a decision on whether to initiate further study.

Wednesday’s discussion will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

The cost is $20, which includes lunch.

Click here to register. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .