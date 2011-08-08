Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Capps Urges House Leadership to Invest in Central Coast Infrastructure

Proposed legislation as written would cut funding levels by nearly one-third

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | August 8, 2011 | 5:09 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, sent a letter last week to the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure urging him to reconsider the funding levels included in his bill to reauthorize federal highway and transit programs.

As currently written, the legislation would cut funding levels by nearly one-third. In California, the reduction is expected to leave the state without $1.25 billion in highway infrastructure funding and $468 million in public transportation funds, resulting in more than 61,000 lost jobs.

“A safe and efficient regional transportation network is critical to encouraging economic growth and maintaining the quality of life for families on the Central Coast,” Capps said. “Everyone — from daily commuters to small businesses — relies on an up-to-date and efficient transportation system. But instead of making the smart investments that would make important improvements in our roads, bridges and public transit systems, the Republican majority is proposing legislation that will do the opposite. This is shortsighted and will mean fewer construction jobs now and a compromised infrastructure system in the future on the Central Coast and across the country.”

The most recent multiyear highway and transit program legislation expired in September 2009, and the program has continued to operate through temporary extensions. The Republican proposal would cut federal transportation investments by $109 billion over six years for highway, highway safety, transit and rail programs.

On the Central Coast, federal investments in highway and transit programs are helping with the construction of the widening of the several portions of Highway 101, including in southern Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria River Bridge, new transit centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, and new pedestrian and bicycle paths in San Luis Obispo County.

In its 2009 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the United States a “D” grade as a result of its crumbling infrastructure. More recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Conditions and Performance Report noted an additional $27 billion per year is needed simply to sustain highway conditions and performance and an additional $96 billion per year is needed to make all cost-beneficial highway improvements and eliminate bridge backlogs.

Additionally, America’s biggest competitors in the global marketplace are investing far more in their nation’s infrastructure. China spends 9 percent of its Gross Domestic Product per year on infrastructure investments. India spends 5 percent of its GDP on infrastructure. The United States invests 1.9 percent.

“A great country must keep up its investment in infrastructure. That’s why we built the railroads a century ago and the interstate highway system,” Capps said. “And while we do need to tighten our belts, we also need to reduce congestion, increase safety and create jobs on the Central Coast. That’s why I’m dedicated to fighting for the Central Coast’s transportation needs in Congress by passing a robust transportation bill that provides the federal investments we need to tackle our transportation challenges. That means providing federal assistance for important transportation projects, like widening portions of Highway 101 where it makes sense or building rail systems to get people to and from work faster and cheaper.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 