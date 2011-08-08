Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Awarded $1.86 Million Stem Cell Research Training Grant

Funding will support 45 graduate students enrolled in the master’s program for biotechnology and bioinformatics

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | August 8, 2011 | 4:05 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands recently won a $1.86 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to help prepare graduate students for careers in stem cell research.

The CIRM Bridges to Stem Cell Research Training Grant will support research training for 45 graduate students enrolled in the master’s program for biotechnology and bioinformatics with an emphasis in stem cell technology and laboratory management. CI is one of 16 universities and colleges statewide to receive funding through the CIRM Bridges program.

Dr. Ching-Hua Wang, director of the graduate program in biotechnology and bioinformatics, sought and obtained the grant.

“This will provide a tremendous boost to our graduate students’ pursuit of their scientific careers,” Wang said. “This grant gives them financial support to complete internships with some world-renowned institutions, so they enter the work force well-prepared to succeed in a rapidly-advancing and critically needed field.”

The grant allows students in their second year of study to pursue yearlong internships with one of more than 50 research laboratories at 10 research institutions that are working to advance stem cell research and develop new therapies for chronic disease and injury. CI students have participated in research to treat problems ranging from Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and cancer to heart attack, macular degeneration, and spinal cord injuries at institutions including USC, UCLA, UCSB, UC Berkeley, the Scripps Research Institute, the City of Hope Beckman Research Institute and Amgen.

Each CIRM-funded student will receive a $37,750 scholarship, internship stipend and travel fund. Additionally, each lab that provides an internship will receive $4,000 per student for research mentorship and supplies. A research institution that offers the students an advanced training course will receive $2,500 per student.

This is the second CIRM Bridges grant awarded to CI and Wang. The first, a $1.75 million grant in 2009, is helping 40 students pursue their internship and career goals. All the CIRM-funded graduates of the program’s first class in 2010 found jobs at research institutions and biotechnology companies or enrolled in doctoral programs upon graduation.

CI offers the only graduate degree program in biotechnology and bioinformatics with an emphasis in stem cell technology and lab management in the CSU system. Students receive a well-rounded professional program that combines science and business with theories and practical skills, allowing them to transition easily to the work force.

CIRM was established in 2004 after Californians passed Proposition 71, the California Stem Cell Research and Cures Initiative. The mission of CIRM is to support and advance stem cell research and regenerative medicine under the highest ethical and medical standards for the discovery and development of cures, therapies, diagnostics and research technologies to relieve human suffering from chronic disease and injury.

For more information about the CIRM grant or the master’s in biotechnology and bioinformatics program, contact Wang at 805.437.8870 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 