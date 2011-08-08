Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Garden Court Resident’s Dream Comes True with Trip to ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’

Charleen Cincotta visits Universal Orlando Resort with help from the Dream Foundation and her Garden Court family

By Candice Tang for Garden Court | August 8, 2011 | 4:48 p.m.

Garden Court resident Charleen Cincotta recently experienced the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando.

As a huge fan of Harry Potter, Cincotta was thrilled to learn her dream of visiting the Harry Potter-themed amusement park was granted by the Dream Foundation. She and her daughter, Tammy, were provided flights, accommodations and passes, and a travel bag of goodies to the Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World theme parks.

Garden Court’s Resident Council, which includes all residents at Garden Court, unanimously voted to also provide Cincotta with $500 for meals and additional expenses. The funds from the Resident Council are gathered through resident-run fundraising efforts, such as bake sales and crafts sold at holiday fairs, and reserved to assist residents in a time of need. Funds are also donated to causes in the community.

Cincotta, nicknamed “Smiley” at Garden Court, was honored to learn she not only had her dream granted, but all residents had voted for her to receive the extra funds. She said some of her highlights were watching the fireworks at Walt Disney World, choosing a wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s wand shop, and visiting Harry Potter’s post office, where she mailed a postcard back home to her Garden Court family. She also brought home a favorite memento — a hand-puppet owl, Hedwig.

Dream Foundation founder and President Thomas Rollerson, program manager Barbara Schoch and coordinator Katelyn Sandberg presented Cincotta with her dream in the living room at Garden Court along with Garden Court Executive Director Tamara Erickson and campus aide Charlene Fletcher, in front of a packed crowd of resident supporters and staff.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing Garden Court.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 