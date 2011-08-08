Garden Court Resident’s Dream Comes True with Trip to ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’

Garden Court resident Charleen Cincotta recently experienced the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando.

As a huge fan of Harry Potter, Cincotta was thrilled to learn her dream of visiting the Harry Potter-themed amusement park was granted by the Dream Foundation. She and her daughter, Tammy, were provided flights, accommodations and passes, and a travel bag of goodies to the Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World theme parks.

Garden Court’s Resident Council, which includes all residents at Garden Court, unanimously voted to also provide Cincotta with $500 for meals and additional expenses. The funds from the Resident Council are gathered through resident-run fundraising efforts, such as bake sales and crafts sold at holiday fairs, and reserved to assist residents in a time of need. Funds are also donated to causes in the community.

Cincotta, nicknamed “Smiley” at Garden Court, was honored to learn she not only had her dream granted, but all residents had voted for her to receive the extra funds. She said some of her highlights were watching the fireworks at Walt Disney World, choosing a wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s wand shop, and visiting Harry Potter’s post office, where she mailed a postcard back home to her Garden Court family. She also brought home a favorite memento — a hand-puppet owl, Hedwig.

Dream Foundation founder and President Thomas Rollerson, program manager Barbara Schoch and coordinator Katelyn Sandberg presented Cincotta with her dream in the living room at Garden Court along with Garden Court Executive Director Tamara Erickson and campus aide Charlene Fletcher, in front of a packed crowd of resident supporters and staff.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing Garden Court.