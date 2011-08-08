Gerald Carpenter: Dicterow, Dreyfus to Give ‘Tuesdays at Eight’ a Slavic Lilt

The Music Academy of the West faculty will continue their wide-ranging exploration of the chamber music repertory in a concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall on the academy campus.

This installment of the “Tuesdays at Eight” series will feature the authoritative fiddling of Mosher guest artist Glenn Dicterow, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, as well as significant grace-notes from visiting artist and violist Karen Dreyfus. Dicterow and Dreyfus — who, with cellist Inbal Segev, make up the noted Amerigo Trio — will also lead a String Chamber Masterclass at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Lehmann Hall in the main building on campus.

The concert’s exclusively Slavic program will consist of three works: Bohuslav Martinů’s Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola, H. 313, performed by Dicterow and Dreyfus; Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 2 in D-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 94a, with Dicterow and Jonathan Feldman; and Antonín Dvořák’s justly beloved Quintet in A-Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 81, with Feldman on piano, Dicterow and Peter Salaff on violins, Dreyfus on viola and David Gelber on cello.

Martinů (1890-1960) was at least as great a composer as Béla Bartók, and I find him much more sympathetic. Despite his Romanian surname, he is completely Czech, though much of his life was lived in exile — in Paris, and later in the United States. The Madrigals are based on Czech folk music, and are among his most immediately accessible works. They were composed in 1947 in New York.

The Prokofiev Sonata also exists in a version for flute and piano, where it sounds, if possible, even more like Poulenc than this delightful violin version. Prokofiev, too, put in his years in Paris, and in this — as in his second string quartet — it shows.

The Dvořák Piano Quintet, from 1872, starts out with a sweeping, heart-on-sleeve romantic theme that recruits the listener up immediately into a world of passionate longing that one only with regret quits for the “real” world at the end of the piece. More vigorous than his String Quintet No. 2 in G-Major, Opus 77, from three years later, it has also proved consistently the more popular of the two.

Tickets to the concert are $37 and can be purchased at the door, at 805.969.8787, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .