Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Laura Romo Appointed Director of UCSB Chicano Studies Institute

She is a leading researcher in the areas of adolescent development, parent-adolescent communication and informal health education

By UCSB | August 8, 2011 | 6:47 p.m.

Laura Romo, associate professor of education at UCSB, is the new director of the campus’ Chicano Studies Institute. She replaces Carl Gutiérrez-Jones, professor of English at UCSB, who held the position for the past six years.

Laura Romo
Laura Romo (George Foulsham photo / UCSB)

Romo received her Ph.D. in psychology from UCLA and joined the UCSB faculty in 2003. A leading researcher in the areas of adolescent development, parent-adolescent communication and informal health education, she has been working with community agencies in Santa Barbara, including Girls Inc. and La Casa de la Raza, to develop and implement family-based sex education programs for low-income, mostly immigrant, Mexican-origin mothers and daughters.

“The mother-daughter relationship is a protective factor against sexual risk behavior for adolescents,” Romo said. “In the workshops, we address cultural barriers to open communication about topics such as puberty and anatomy.”

To date, her work has focused on younger adolescents, ages 11 to 13, but she is now conducting a study with older adolescents, ages 13 to 16, and their mothers.

“The new workshops also focus on the prevention of dating violence, in addition to sexual health, contraception and HIV transmission,” she said.

“The Chicano Studies Institute is delighted that professor Romo accepted the position of director,” said Maria Herrera-Sobek, associate vice chancellor for diversity, equity and academic policy. “Her grant-writing skills are exceptional, and she has demonstrated an ability to translate these skills into mentoring and guiding our faculty members and graduate students. Professor Romo is the recipient of several major grants, and already has been working with graduate students at the Chicano Studies Institute.”

Romo, who has served as associate director of the Chicano Studies Institute and as director of the UC Linguistics Minority Research Institute, has identified three main goals for the Chicano Studies Institute that are consistent with its overall mission. First, she hopes to form interdisciplinary groups of faculty members who will collaborate on developing extramural grants related to research on Latino populations.

“Bringing together experts from different disciplines within the humanities and social sciences is important because today’s most pressing research and societal questions are often best addressed by scholars with different backgrounds and training,” she noted.

Romo also plans to develop a training program that will directly assist graduate students in writing grant proposals for funding to support their research.

“We’ll also develop an undergraduate program that will provide students with training in Latino research under the mentorship of faculty members,” she said.

Consistent with her own research interests, Romo plans to create opportunities to involve undergraduate students in community health efforts. Latinos are among several populations in low-income communities who suffer from a variety of health problems, according to Romo, and she is developing an undergraduate course that will allow students to see firsthand the health issues that exist in Latino communities. As part of the course requirements, students will complete a set number of service hours with a community-based health agency.

“This type of experience may serve to increase the number of Latino students who pursue careers in the health sciences,” she said.

Established in 1969 at the Center for Chicano Studies, the Chicano Studies Institute is an organized research unit that facilitates interdisciplinary research regarding the Chicano/Latino experience in California and the United States.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 