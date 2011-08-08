Shawn McMaster to Work His Magic at Local Libraries

Interactive show will begin at the Central Library this Saturday

Don’t miss your chance to be amazed by magician Shawn McMaster. Every idea you have ever had of what a magician is will change.

This local favorite doesn’t use magic wands or cheesy-looking props. Instead, he offers a high-energy interactive show filled with astonishment and hilarity for the whole family.

McMaster will perform at Santa Barbara Public Library System locations as follows:

» Saturday, Aug. 13 — 10:30 a.m. at Central Library

» Tuesday, Aug. 23 — 7 p.m. at Goleta Library

» Wednesday, Aug. 24 — 10:30 a.m. at Eastside Library and at 4 p.m. Montecito Library

» Thursday, Aug. 25 — 6 p.m. at Solvang Library

Click here for more information about library programs as well as library locations, hours and more. Library cards, borrowing materials and all programs are free and open to all.

— Gwen Wagy represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.